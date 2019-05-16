SKF India standalone net profit rises 14.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 748.44 croreNet profit of SKF India rose 14.87% to Rs 82.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 748.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 703.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.48% to Rs 335.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 295.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 3034.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2750.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales748.44703.64 6 3034.532750.41 10 OPM %14.8315.08 -16.0115.81 - PBDT138.33123.24 12 570.58501.23 14 PBT126.78111.72 13 524.19455.49 15 NP82.2071.56 15 335.77295.89 13
