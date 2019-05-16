SKF India standalone net profit rises 14.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 748.44 crore

Net profit of India rose 14.87% to Rs 82.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 748.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 703.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.48% to Rs 335.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 295.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 3034.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2750.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

748.44703.643034.532750.4114.8315.0816.0115.81138.33123.24570.58501.23126.78111.72524.19455.4982.2071.56335.77295.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)