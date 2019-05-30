GNFC slumps after weak Q4 result

lost 6.32% to Rs 288.85 at 15:12 IST on BSE after net profit dropped 71.5% to Rs 93.60 crore on 17.2% fall in total income to Rs 1502.77 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 29 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 312.98 points, or 0.79% to 39,815.03

On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 62,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 294.50 and a low of Rs 287.05 so far during the day.

The board of directors of (GNFC) has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per share for the year ended 31 March 2019.

