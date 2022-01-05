Volumes soar at Thermax Ltd counter

Thermax Ltd recorded volume of 7.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63479 shares

Westlife Development Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 January 2022.

Thermax Ltd recorded volume of 7.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63479 shares. The stock gained 2.73% to Rs.1,854.00. Volumes stood at 41945 shares in the last session.

Westlife Development Ltd registered volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34504 shares. The stock lost 0.50% to Rs.548.45. Volumes stood at 21752 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd recorded volume of 4.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43936 shares. The stock rose 2.54% to Rs.2,592.50. Volumes stood at 36782 shares in the last session.

Hikal Ltd saw volume of 10.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.02% to Rs.580.75. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd registered volume of 2.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24172 shares. The stock slipped 0.43% to Rs.9,261.55. Volumes stood at 63289 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)