Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 25.56 points or 0.71% at 3556.6 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.14%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.42%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.13%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.08%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 0.7%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.67%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.01%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.73%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.32%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 386.47 or 0.65% at 60242.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.75 points or 0.62% at 17915.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.9 points or 0.07% at 29946.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.07 points or 0.23% at 8928.79.

On BSE,1836 shares were trading in green, 1486 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

