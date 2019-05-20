Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit declines 35.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 105.59 crore

Net profit of declined 35.02% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 105.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.73% to Rs 85.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 402.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 356.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

