Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 46.72 points or 0.92% at 5005.39 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 5.03%), Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (down 4.83%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 4.65%),Geojit Financial Services Ltd (down 4.58%),IDBI Bank Ltd (down 4.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Home Finance Ltd (down 3.67%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 3.57%), Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 3.46%), Equitas Holdings Ltd (down 3.35%), and Central Bank of India (down 3.24%).

On the other hand, PNB Gilts Ltd (up 5.34%), State Bank of India (up 3.56%), and AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 2.78%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 218.57 or 0.58% at 37517.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.95 points or 0.55% at 11041.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.02 points or 0.36% at 12962.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.14 points or 0.05% at 4477.92.

On BSE,1002 shares were trading in green, 1515 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

