Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 114.72 points or 1.85% at 6087.35 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 3.73%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.62%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.42%),Aban Offshore Ltd (down 2.28%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.03%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.71%), Oil India Ltd (down 1.65%), Castrol India Ltd (down 1.51%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.23%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.26%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 2.17%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.79%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 218.57 or 0.58% at 37517.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.95 points or 0.55% at 11041.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.02 points or 0.36% at 12962.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.14 points or 0.05% at 4477.92.

On BSE,1002 shares were trading in green, 1515 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

