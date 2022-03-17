Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 151.69 points or 1.96% at 7907.95 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Reliance Capital Ltd (up 4.99%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 4.98%),PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 3.64%),Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 3.36%),Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 3.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CSB Bank Ltd (up 3.16%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (up 3.14%), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (up 3.02%), 5Paisa Capital Ltd (up 2.96%), and Manappuram Finance Ltd (up 2.96%).

On the other hand, New India Assurance Company Ltd (down 1.24%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (down 1.04%), and Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 812.88 or 1.43% at 57629.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 232.1 points or 1.37% at 17207.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 341.6 points or 1.25% at 27725.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 112.25 points or 1.36% at 8381.23.

On BSE,2255 shares were trading in green, 609 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

