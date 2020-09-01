Volumes soar at Vodafone Idea Ltd counter

Vodafone Idea Ltd recorded volume of 15759.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3,734.39 lakh shares

Biocon Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd, Mphasis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 September 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd recorded volume of 15759.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3,734.39 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.80% to Rs.9.20. Volumes stood at 6870.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd recorded volume of 130.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.98% to Rs.402.40. Volumes stood at 70.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Future Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 1126.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 312.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.12.60. Volumes stood at 19.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Infratel Ltd registered volume of 288.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.85% to Rs.192.90. Volumes stood at 219.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd notched up volume of 5.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.98% to Rs.1,125.40. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

