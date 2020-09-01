JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 30,426 vehicles in August 2020

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Vodafone Idea Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Vodafone Idea Ltd recorded volume of 15759.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3,734.39 lakh shares

Biocon Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd, Mphasis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 September 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd recorded volume of 15759.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3,734.39 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.80% to Rs.9.20. Volumes stood at 6870.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd recorded volume of 130.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.98% to Rs.402.40. Volumes stood at 70.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Future Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 1126.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 312.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.12.60. Volumes stood at 19.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Infratel Ltd registered volume of 288.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.85% to Rs.192.90. Volumes stood at 219.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd notched up volume of 5.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.98% to Rs.1,125.40. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU