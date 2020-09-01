Volumes soar at Vodafone Idea Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea update on Indus-Bharti Infratel merger
Vodafone Idea will bounce back despite AGR stress, says Bharti Infratel
Vodafone Idea tanks after SC ruling on AGR dues
Vodafone Idea update on Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers Merger
Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment to Voda-Idea
-
Vodafone Idea Ltd recorded volume of 15759.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3,734.39 lakh shares
Biocon Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd, Mphasis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 September 2020.
Vodafone Idea Ltd recorded volume of 15759.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3,734.39 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.80% to Rs.9.20. Volumes stood at 6870.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Biocon Ltd recorded volume of 130.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.98% to Rs.402.40. Volumes stood at 70.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Future Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 1126.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 312.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.12.60. Volumes stood at 19.71 lakh shares in the last session.
Bharti Infratel Ltd registered volume of 288.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.85% to Rs.192.90. Volumes stood at 219.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Mphasis Ltd notched up volume of 5.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.98% to Rs.1,125.40. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU