Sensex spurts 336 pts, consumer durables stocks advance

-
ALSO READ
Blue Star doubles production capacity on inaugurating new manufacturing unit in Wada
Voltas rallies on signing JV agreement with Highly International, Hong Kong
Blue Star bucks weak trend after decent Q4 outcome
Sensex spurts 376 pts, Nifty above 17,900 level
Indices trim gains, Nifty below 17,650 mark
-
The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 18,000 level. Barring the Nifty Media index, all the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the green. Investors kept a close eye on the U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday which will offer a crucial guide to the interest rate outlook.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 336.29 points or 0.56% to 60,451.42. The Nifty 50 index gained 95.90 points or 0.53% to 18,032.25.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.48% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.46%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,997 shares rose and 1,203 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,049.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 890.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 September, provisional data showed.
Economy:
India's consumer price inflation rose to 7.00 percent in August from 6.71 percent in July, figures from the National Statistical Office revealed Monday. In the same period last year, inflation was 5.30 percent. Food price inflation advanced to 7.62 percent in August from 6.69 percent in the previous month. Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.52 percent and food prices moved up 0.75 percent in August.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index gained 1.43% to 28,247. The index rose 1.35% in the past trading session.
Whirlpool of India (up 3.56%), Relaxo Footwears (up 3.42%), Bata India (up 3.15%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.61%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.86%) , Titan Company (up 1.86%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.73%), Orient Electric (up 1.1%), Voltas (up 0.89%) and V-Guard Industries (up 0.65%) edged higher.
On the other hand, Havells India (down 0.36%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.33%) and Blue Star (down 0.28%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Tata Consumer Products gained 1.02% after the company said that it entered into a health supplements segment and launched Tata GoFit. Tata GoFit, a health supplement range for women, is a plant-based easy-to-mix product formulated with the goodness of gut-friendly probiotics.
Pidilite Industries rose 0.31%. The company said that 100X.VC, a leading seed stage CAT 1 VC Fund, has partnered with the company for its venture arm called Pidilite Ventures. As a part of the partnership, 100X.VC will collaborate with Pidilite Ventures to identify strategic investment opportunities for them. Pidilite Ventures will aim to mentor and guide innovative businesses that have synergies with Pidilite's core and adjacent businesses.
Paisalo Digital shed 0.48%. The board of directors allotted 13,45,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each at premium of Rs 69.50/- on conversion of 1,34,500 warrants.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU