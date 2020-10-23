Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd counter

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd registered volume of 434.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.50 lakh shares

SpiceJet Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 October 2020.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd registered volume of 434.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.20% to Rs.175.30. Volumes stood at 46.52 lakh shares in the last session.

SpiceJet Ltd notched up volume of 153.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.19% to Rs.53.15. Volumes stood at 15.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd notched up volume of 65.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.29% to Rs.310.35. Volumes stood at 11 lakh shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd recorded volume of 7.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.87% to Rs.872.60. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd notched up volume of 109.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.36 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.55% to Rs.813.10. Volumes stood at 24.26 lakh shares in the last session.

