Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Navneet Education Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, D B Corp Ltd, EIH Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 August 2020.

Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 10156 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1497 shares. The stock rose 0.75% to Rs.1,241.00. Volumes stood at 689 shares in the last session.

Navneet Education Ltd notched up volume of 36734 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6756 shares. The stock rose 4.94% to Rs.80.75. Volumes stood at 11146 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61526 shares. The stock increased 5.81% to Rs.125.60. Volumes stood at 85532 shares in the last session.

D B Corp Ltd recorded volume of 49818 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14859 shares. The stock gained 1.65% to Rs.80.30. Volumes stood at 55692 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 3.53 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.86% to Rs.75.55. Volumes stood at 64871 shares in the last session.

