Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 46.2 points or 0.21% at 22069.77 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.62%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.23%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.71%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.66%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 2.09%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.69%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.56%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 783.45 or 1.42% at 54319.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 218.9 points or 1.33% at 16279.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 209.37 points or 0.78% at 26514.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 99.58 points or 1.23% at 7993.36.

On BSE,1088 shares were trading in green, 1670 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)