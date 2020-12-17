Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 1.15%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 5.93% over last one month compared to 21.47% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.21% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 1.15% today to trade at Rs 276.2. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.73% to quote at 2379.22. The index is up 21.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 0.89% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 0.87% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 6.97 % over last one year compared to the 12.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 5.93% over last one month compared to 21.47% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3665 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33104 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 426.15 on 20 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 133.85 on 19 May 2020.

