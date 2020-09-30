IndusInd Bank Ltd Falls 2.24%

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 16.79% over last one month compared to 10.64% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 1.72% drop in the SENSEX

IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 2.24% today to trade at Rs 524.25. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.86% to quote at 24102.11. The index is down 10.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 1.29% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 1.09% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 25.56 % over last one year compared to the 0.89% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 16.79% over last one month compared to 10.64% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 1.72% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1596.35 on 02 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 235.6 on 24 Mar 2020.

