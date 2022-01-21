Container Corporation of India Q3 PAT soars 22% YoY to Rs 283 cr

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR)'s consolidated net profit jumped 21.59% to Rs 283.39 crore on a 9.68% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,938.03 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) spurted 22.21% to Rs 362.14 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 296.32 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR)'s net profit surged 20.44% to Rs 286.53 crore on a 9.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,919.98 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Meanwhile, the board has declared second interim dividend for FY2021-22 of 40% i.e. Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each amounting to Rs 121.86 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been fixed as 3 February 2022.

CONCOR is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals.

Shares of Container Corporation were trading 2.09% lower at Rs 646.95 on BSE. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 54.80% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)