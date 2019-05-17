JUST IN
Market holds firm near day's high
Volumes spurt at Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd counter

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd registered volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 137.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1289 shares

Venkys (India) Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 May 2019.

Venkys (India) Ltd clocked volume of 29876 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9838 shares. The stock gained 11.49% to Rs.1,677.80. Volumes stood at 12058 shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 43279 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15135 shares. The stock dropped 0.02% to Rs.430.95. Volumes stood at 8496 shares in the last session.

Reliance Communications Ltd notched up volume of 136.71 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60.57 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.03% to Rs.1.92. Volumes stood at 67.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd registered volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97244 shares. The stock slipped 6.30% to Rs.679.15. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 11:00 IST

