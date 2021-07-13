Utilties shares edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 21.73 points or 0.88% at 2483.77 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NTPC Ltd (up 3.01%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.76%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.49%),CESC Ltd (up 1.37%),SJVN Ltd (up 1.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.98%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.97%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.83%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 0.63%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 3.68%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.47%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.47%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 224.95 or 0.43% at 52597.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.65 points or 0.45% at 15763.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.98 points or 0.53% at 26205.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.97 points or 0.32% at 8047.04.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 758 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

