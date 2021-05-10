Volumes spurt at GMM Pfaudler Ltd counter

GMM Pfaudler Ltd registered volume of 5.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34378 shares

Venkys (India) Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 May 2021.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd registered volume of 5.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34378 shares. The stock rose 13.42% to Rs.4,580.00. Volumes stood at 34632 shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd registered volume of 9.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82609 shares. The stock rose 4.23% to Rs.1,708.00. Volumes stood at 71236 shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd recorded volume of 29.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.41% to Rs.276.70. Volumes stood at 3.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 142.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.98% to Rs.221.85. Volumes stood at 20.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 4.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55822 shares. The stock rose 2.16% to Rs.2,164.00. Volumes stood at 93339 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)