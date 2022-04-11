Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 481.36 points or 1.35% at 35216.92 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.97%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.85%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.59%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 3.37%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 3.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.07%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.77%), NELCO Ltd (down 2.48%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.46%), and Infosys Ltd (down 2.44%).

On the other hand, Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 9.97%), Subex Ltd (up 4.75%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 4.68%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 268.42 or 0.45% at 59178.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.05 points or 0.3% at 17730.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 174.03 points or 0.58% at 29939.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.78 points or 0.49% at 8926.21.

On BSE,2206 shares were trading in green, 1294 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)