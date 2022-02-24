Vedanta to mull third interim dividend on March 2

Vedanta said that its board will meet on Wednesday, 02 March 2022, to consider and approve third interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2021-22.

The record date for the same has been fixed as 10 March 2022.

In September 2021, Vedanta's board had approved the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity for the financial year 2021-22, amounting to Rs 6,877 crore.

In December last year, the company had declared a second interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 5,019 crore.

So far in FY22, the company's cumulative dividend pay-out stands at Rs 32 per share.

Vedanta Group is a global diversified group of companies with presence in metals, mining, oil & gas, power, telecom and glass. Vedanta Group has presence in electronics and technology business through group companies, Avanstrate Inc. and Sterlite Technologies.

On a consolidated basis, the diversified natural resources firm's net profit rose 26% to Rs 4,164 crore on 50% increase in net sales to Rs 33,697 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The scrip was currently trading 2.74% lower at Rs 342.70 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1281.88 points or 2.24% to 55,950.18 as the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict dampened investor sentiment.

