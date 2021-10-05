Volumes spurt at Valiant Organics Ltd counter

Valiant Organics Ltd registered volume of 5.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50677 shares

Zydus Wellness Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, FDC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 October 2021.

Valiant Organics Ltd registered volume of 5.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50677 shares. The stock rose 9.09% to Rs.1,589.00. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd recorded volume of 2.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31609 shares. The stock gained 0.53% to Rs.2,328.10. Volumes stood at 18960 shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd saw volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24780 shares. The stock increased 7.28% to Rs.4,850.00. Volumes stood at 35611 shares in the last session.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd registered volume of 10.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.44% to Rs.693.40. Volumes stood at 1.84 lakh shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd notched up volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.359.70. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)