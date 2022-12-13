Volumes spurt at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

Phoenix Mills Ltd notched up volume of 3.32 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 43.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7703 shares

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 December 2022.

Phoenix Mills Ltd notched up volume of 3.32 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 43.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7703 shares. The stock slipped 2.07% to Rs.1,375.00. Volumes stood at 7391 shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd witnessed volume of 8.53 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 30.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27755 shares. The stock dropped 0.50% to Rs.478.55. Volumes stood at 8714 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6971 shares. The stock rose 0.18% to Rs.2,009.35. Volumes stood at 2140 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd notched up volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9103 shares. The stock rose 0.13% to Rs.2,061.30. Volumes stood at 8066 shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd registered volume of 3.71 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26357 shares. The stock rose 0.73% to Rs.1,309.55. Volumes stood at 19798 shares in the last session.

