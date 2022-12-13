Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 44.95 points or 0.49% at 9126.74 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 8.11%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 7.93%),Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (up 4.84%),Yes Bank Ltd (up 4.28%),IFCI Ltd (up 4.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Bank (up 4.14%), South Indian Bank Ltd (up 4.05%), CARE Ratings Ltd (up 3.44%), JM Financial Ltd (up 3.21%), and CSB Bank Ltd (up 3.16%).

On the other hand, Choice International Ltd (down 5.08%), Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd (down 3.42%), and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.17%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 132.21 or 0.21% at 62262.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.9 points or 0.16% at 18526.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.75 points or 0.38% at 29778.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.15 points or 0.08% at 9257.94.

On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

