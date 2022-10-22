Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 750.44 croreNet loss of Amber Enterprises India reported to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 750.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 587.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales750.44587.48 28 OPM %4.895.84 -PBDT24.4936.05 -32 PBT-7.329.81 PL NP-2.987.43 PL
