Volumes spurt at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

PNB Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 20.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 October 2022.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 20.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.22% to Rs.422.00. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd recorded volume of 1.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12692 shares. The stock gained 3.33% to Rs.2,875.00. Volumes stood at 10381 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd witnessed volume of 37605 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5732 shares. The stock dropped 0.11% to Rs.13,827.85. Volumes stood at 2054 shares in the last session.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd witnessed volume of 15157 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2671 shares. The stock increased 2.98% to Rs.12,294.00. Volumes stood at 2796 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd recorded volume of 85.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.30% to Rs.73.50. Volumes stood at 15.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)