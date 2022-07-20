Volumes spurt at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 10.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 July 2022.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 10.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.63% to Rs.357.35. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 121.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.64% to Rs.330.85. Volumes stood at 30.81 lakh shares in the last session.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22649 shares. The stock gained 4.21% to Rs.769.40. Volumes stood at 36077 shares in the last session.
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21328 shares. The stock gained 0.79% to Rs.1,608.10. Volumes stood at 43589 shares in the last session.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 22.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.84% to Rs.1,208.95. Volumes stood at 4.94 lakh shares in the last session.
