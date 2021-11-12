Volumes spurt at Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 62.50% in the March 2021 quarter
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd tumbles 2.63%
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 1.39% in the June 2021 quarter
-
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 47.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7014 shares
Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 November 2021.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 47.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7014 shares. The stock rose 2.05% to Rs.2,208.80. Volumes stood at 19417 shares in the last session.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 5.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53024 shares. The stock increased 1.06% to Rs.3,567.50. Volumes stood at 75740 shares in the last session.
Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 17.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.94% to Rs.458.50. Volumes stood at 76220 shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37929 shares. The stock rose 4.31% to Rs.2,889.80. Volumes stood at 28033 shares in the last session.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 33.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.59% to Rs.2,289.00. Volumes stood at 11.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU