Volumes spurt at Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd counter

Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 November 2021.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 47.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7014 shares. The stock rose 2.05% to Rs.2,208.80. Volumes stood at 19417 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 5.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53024 shares. The stock increased 1.06% to Rs.3,567.50. Volumes stood at 75740 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 17.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.94% to Rs.458.50. Volumes stood at 76220 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37929 shares. The stock rose 4.31% to Rs.2,889.80. Volumes stood at 28033 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 33.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.59% to Rs.2,289.00. Volumes stood at 11.06 lakh shares in the last session.

