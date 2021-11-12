BIGBLOC Construction Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Devyani International Ltd, Manugraph India Ltd, Prozone Intu Properties Ltd and Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 November 2021.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd spiked 18.07% to Rs 184.9 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8636 shares in the past one month.

Devyani International Ltd surged 10.36% to Rs 161.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manugraph India Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 12.87. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3174 shares in the past one month.

Prozone Intu Properties Ltd rose 8.30% to Rs 29.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44386 shares in the past one month.

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd advanced 7.62% to Rs 126.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3538 shares in the past one month.

