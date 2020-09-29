Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 314.26 points or 1.58% at 20166.51 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 5%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.69%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 3.25%),D-Link India Ltd (up 2.98%),Zen Technologies Ltd (up 2.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 2.89%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.85%), Mindtree Ltd (up 2.75%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.28%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 2.26%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.92%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.94%), and Subex Ltd (down 1.61%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 39.17 or 0.1% at 38020.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38.8 points or 0.35% at 11266.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 10.85 points or 0.07% at 14874.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.65 points or 0.03% at 4951.69.

On BSE,999 shares were trading in green, 744 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

