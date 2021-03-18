Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 186.12 points or 1.22% at 15025.75 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.49%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.84%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.83%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.16%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.01%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.01%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.98%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.8%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 0.56%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 376.9 or 0.76% at 49424.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.45 points or 0.74% at 14612.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 268.52 points or 1.3% at 20445.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.09 points or 0.87% at 6744.92.

On BSE,848 shares were trading in green, 2026 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)