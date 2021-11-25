Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 62.47 points or 0.83% at 7610.02 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 3.13%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.42%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.41%),Oil India Ltd (up 1.38%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 1.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.62%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.47%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.22%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.12%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.73%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.68%), and Coal India Ltd (down 1.6%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 87.39 or 0.15% at 58253.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.9 points or 0.12% at 17394.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 33.74 points or 0.12% at 28608.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.69 points or 0.27% at 8844.57.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 1059 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

