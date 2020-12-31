Volumes spurt at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd registered volume of 77.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.30 lakh shares

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 December 2020.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd registered volume of 77.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.32% to Rs.196.65. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd witnessed volume of 54.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.73% to Rs.261.55. Volumes stood at 14.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd registered volume of 78058 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17769 shares. The stock rose 1.52% to Rs.2,437.95. Volumes stood at 28789 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 15.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.29% to Rs.117.75. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 188.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50.16 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.18% to Rs.172.00. Volumes stood at 308.63 lakh shares in the last session.

