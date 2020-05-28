Volumes spurt at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd registered volume of 3.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 91.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4247 shares

EID Parry (India) Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 May 2020.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd registered volume of 3.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 91.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4247 shares. The stock rose 4.10% to Rs.332.80. Volumes stood at 13795 shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd recorded volume of 38.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.96% to Rs.198.40. Volumes stood at 9.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd notched up volume of 2.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29882 shares. The stock rose 8.79% to Rs.336.75. Volumes stood at 39916 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 32.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.92% to Rs.46.95. Volumes stood at 9.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd recorded volume of 7.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.99% to Rs.206.35. Volumes stood at 3.67 lakh shares in the last session.

