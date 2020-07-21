Volumes spurt at Thermax Ltd counter

Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37224 shares

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 July 2020.

Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37224 shares. The stock rose 2.13% to Rs.761.55. Volumes stood at 25097 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 8.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97007 shares. The stock dropped 2.51% to Rs.426.10. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 20.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.32 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.50% to Rs.236.65. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

CARE Ratings Ltd witnessed volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60131 shares. The stock increased 5.82% to Rs.449.00. Volumes stood at 37294 shares in the last session.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd recorded volume of 12.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.61% to Rs.153.55. Volumes stood at 5.24 lakh shares in the last session.

