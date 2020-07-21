JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Sensex, Nifty trade near day's highs; PSU banks in demand

Bajaj Finance corrects as Rahul Bajaj to step down as chairman
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Thermax Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37224 shares

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 July 2020.

Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37224 shares. The stock rose 2.13% to Rs.761.55. Volumes stood at 25097 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 8.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97007 shares. The stock dropped 2.51% to Rs.426.10. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 20.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.32 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.50% to Rs.236.65. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

CARE Ratings Ltd witnessed volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60131 shares. The stock increased 5.82% to Rs.449.00. Volumes stood at 37294 shares in the last session.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd recorded volume of 12.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.61% to Rs.153.55. Volumes stood at 5.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU