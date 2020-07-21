Thinkink Picturez Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd, Sagar Cements Ltd, Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2020.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd crashed 9.92% to Rs 29.05 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd tumbled 6.05% to Rs 76.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6024 shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd lost 5.98% to Rs 453.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4018 shares in the past one month.

Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd slipped 5.79% to Rs 67.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2949 shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd dropped 5.56% to Rs 62.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 520 shares in the past one month.

