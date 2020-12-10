JSW Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 359.15, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 43.69% in last one year as compared to a 12.8% rally in NIFTY and a 23.36% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 359.15, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 13435.2. The Sensex is at 45808.38, down 0.64%.JSW Steel Ltd has added around 4.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 17.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3105.9, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 360.95, down 0.41% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd jumped 43.69% in last one year as compared to a 12.8% rally in NIFTY and a 23.36% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 45.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)