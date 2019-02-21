Corporation Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Motilal Oswal Financial Services fixes record date for interim dividend
Motilal Oswal Real Estate gets Rs 125-cr exit from Shriram Properties' housing project
Corporate profits-to-GDP ratio at 15 year low in 2018: Report
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Motilal Oswal Financial Services standalone net profit declines 86.30% in the September 2018 quarter
-
UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2019.
UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2019.
Corporation Bank soared 14.31% to Rs 29.15 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21690 shares in the past one month.
UCO Bank spiked 8.45% to Rs 18.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46293 shares in the past one month.
Indian Overseas Bank surged 7.51% to Rs 13.32. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 92913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49852 shares in the past one month.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd jumped 5.96% to Rs 614. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8448 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2484 shares in the past one month.
Suzlon Energy Ltd added 5.75% to Rs 3.86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.07 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU