JMJ Fintech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 187.50% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of JMJ Fintech reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 187.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.08 188 OPM %273.91-362.50 -PBDT0.63-0.29 LP PBT0.63-0.29 LP NP0.63-0.29 LP
