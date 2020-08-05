VTM standalone net profit declines 82.39% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 65.03% to Rs 14.69 croreNet profit of VTM declined 82.39% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.03% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.6942.01 -65 OPM %8.449.90 -PBDT2.275.65 -60 PBT0.723.84 -81 NP0.533.01 -82
