Business Standard

VTM standalone net profit declines 82.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 65.03% to Rs 14.69 crore

Net profit of VTM declined 82.39% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.03% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.6942.01 -65 OPM %8.449.90 -PBDT2.275.65 -60 PBT0.723.84 -81 NP0.533.01 -82

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 18:19 IST

