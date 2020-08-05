VTM standalone net profit declines 82.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.03% to Rs 14.69 crore

Net profit of VTM declined 82.39% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.03% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14.6942.018.449.902.275.650.723.840.533.01

