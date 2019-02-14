JUST IN
Wall Street Finance consolidated net profit declines 99.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 31.72% to Rs 5.44 crore

Net profit of Wall Street Finance declined 99.89% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.444.13 32 OPM %-6.99-81.60 -PBDT0.13-3.61 LP PBT0.03-3.68 LP NP0.0326.57 -100

