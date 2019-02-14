Wall Street Finance consolidated net profit declines 99.89% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street Finance standalone net profit declines 90.48% in the September 2018 quarter
Wall Street Finance consolidated net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2018 quarter
U.S., Chinese officials' trade talks will be on Aug. 22-23 - WSJ
Amazon picks NYC and Northern Virginia for additional headquarters - WSJ
China cancels trade talks with US: Report
-
Sales rise 31.72% to Rs 5.44 croreNet profit of Wall Street Finance declined 99.89% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.444.13 32 OPM %-6.99-81.60 -PBDT0.13-3.61 LP PBT0.03-3.68 LP NP0.0326.57 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU