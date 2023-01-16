Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility launches new high-speed e-scooter 'MIHOS'

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility today launched its new high-speed electric scooter 'MIHOS' with Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD) to bring high standards of durability for the riders.

Designed and developed by WardWizard's R&D team in Vadodara, MIHOS, is a retro-style electric scooter.

Products are make in India and it is equipped with advanced technology, and user-friendly features with a vehicle sound simulator for additional safety of the riders on the road. It also features a broad seat for enhanced riding comfort.

The production will take place at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat and the deliveries will commence in a phased manner across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)