Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility launches new high-speed e-scooter 'MIHOS'

Designed and developed by WardWizard's R&D team in Vadodara, MIHOS, is a retro-style electric scooter.
Products are make in India and it is equipped with advanced technology, and user-friendly features with a vehicle sound simulator for additional safety of the riders on the road. It also features a broad seat for enhanced riding comfort.
The production will take place at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat and the deliveries will commence in a phased manner across the country.
