Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup leads losers in 'B' group

Vishal Bearings Ltd, Loyal Equipments Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd and Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2022.

Vishal Bearings Ltd, Loyal Equipments Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd and Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2022.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup lost 10.88% to Rs 8.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 75801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72263 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd tumbled 9.35% to Rs 48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3750 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Equipments Ltd crashed 5.45% to Rs 29.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1962 shares in the past one month.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd corrected 5.17% to Rs 532.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26942 shares in the past one month.

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd shed 5.15% to Rs 4.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)