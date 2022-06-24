Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 286.39 points or 1.01% at 28028.73 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.88%), Mindtree Ltd (down 2.98%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.86%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.65%),Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 2.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.55%), Mphasis Ltd (down 2.29%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.79%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.61%), and Affle India Ltd (down 1.42%).

On the other hand, Nazara Technologies Ltd (up 17.12%), Vakrangee Ltd (up 9.43%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.97%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 279.52 or 0.53% at 52545.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.65 points or 0.52% at 15638.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 285.32 points or 1.18% at 24421.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.84 points or 1.12% at 7634.38.

On BSE,2315 shares were trading in green, 904 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

