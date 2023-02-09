Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.16% to Rs 14.37 croreNet Loss of Warren Tea reported to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.16% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.3725.28 -43 OPM %-89.98-16.85 -PBDT-13.56-5.01 -171 PBT-14.16-5.52 -157 NP-13.08-4.89 -167
