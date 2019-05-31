Water Storage Level Of Major Reservoirs Eases To 20%

The water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on May 30, 2019 was 31.65 BCM, which is 20% of total storage capacity of these reservoirs. This percentage was at 21 for the week ending on May 23, 2019. The level of water storage in the week ending on May 30, 2019 was 114% of the storage of corresponding period of last year and 103% of storage of average of last ten years. The total storage capacity of these 91 reservoirs is 161.993 BCM which is about 63% of the total storage capacity of 257.812 BCM which is estimated to have been created in the country. 37 Reservoirs out of these 91 have hydropower benefit with installed capacity of more than 60 MW.

The northern region includes States of Himachal Pradesh, and There are six reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 18.01 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 7.56 BCM which is 42% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 14% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 25% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The Eastern region includes States of Jharkhand, Odisha, and There are 15 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 18.83 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 4.02 BCM which is 21% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 24% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 19% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The Western region includes States of and There are 27 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 31.26 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 3.53 BCM which is 11% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 15% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 19% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The Central region includes States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and There are 12 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 42.30 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 10.62 BCM which is 25% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 23% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 21% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The Southern region includes States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states), Karnataka, and There are 31 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 51.59 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 5.91 BCM which is 11% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 12% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 15% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

States having better storage than last year for corresponding period are Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat,Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and States having equal storage than last year for corresponding period are AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states) and States having lesser storage than last year for corresponding period are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and

