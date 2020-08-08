Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit declines 25.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 344.70 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals declined 25.22% to Rs 35.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 344.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 551.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.344.70551.5015.7319.8472.3597.4253.7278.0435.4747.43

