Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit declines 25.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals declined 25.22% to Rs 35.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 344.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 551.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales344.70551.50 -37 OPM %15.7319.84 -PBDT72.3597.42 -26 PBT53.7278.04 -31 NP35.4747.43 -25

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 13:49 IST

