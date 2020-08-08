Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit declines 25.22% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sarda Energy & Minerals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 344.70 croreNet profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals declined 25.22% to Rs 35.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 344.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 551.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales344.70551.50 -37 OPM %15.7319.84 -PBDT72.3597.42 -26 PBT53.7278.04 -31 NP35.4747.43 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU