Majesco Ltd Falls 4.99%

Majesco Ltd has lost 7.23% over last one month compared to 3.52% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.67% drop in the SENSEX

Majesco Ltd lost 4.99% today to trade at Rs 66.7. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.46% to quote at 26467.34. The index is up 3.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Infosystems Ltd decreased 3.78% and Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 1.71% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 128.88 % over last one year compared to the 73.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Majesco Ltd has lost 7.23% over last one month compared to 3.52% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.67% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3954 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 61351 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1019 on 15 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12.2 on 23 Dec 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)