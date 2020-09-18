Welspun Corp Ltd gains for fifth session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 112.65, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.3% in last one year as compared to a 7.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.72% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.65, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11554.45. The Sensex is at 39047.88, up 0.17%. Welspun Corp Ltd has dropped around 2.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2363.3, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

