Orient Abrasives Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Saksoft Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd and M M Forgings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2020.

Orient Abrasives Ltd surged 16.49% to Rs 21.9 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18699 shares in the past one month.

Saksoft Ltd soared 11.02% to Rs 376.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6998 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd spiked 10.62% to Rs 127.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15343 shares in the past one month.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd spurt 10.19% to Rs 413. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7911 shares in the past one month.

M M Forgings Ltd advanced 10.16% to Rs 335. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13247 shares in the past one month.

